Dallas Cowboys Release Statement On Markus Paul

The Dallas Cowboys had some concerning news to announce on Tuesday morning, as the team paused all activities inside the facility due to a medical emergency.

Dallas didn’t reveal many details as to what the medical emergency was at first. However, the team did announce that it wasn’t related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moments ago, the team released a statement as to what happened this morning.

It turns out that Markus Paul, the strength and conditioning coach for the Cowboys, experienced a medical emergency prior to Tuesday’s practice.

“Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by the ambulance. As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time.”

Even though Dallas is two days away from facing Washington, the team will not practice today due to the current situation.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that a former colleague of Paul’s texted some inaccurate news to people. The Cowboys will provide an update on Paul at a later time, but for now it sounds like he’s undergoing additional tests.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Paul family during this time.