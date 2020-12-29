Dallas Cowboys Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

With the regular season finale almost here, the Dallas Cowboys are making an adjustment to their offensive line for Week 17.

The Cowboys have reportedly waived offensive tackle Jordan Mills. He’s been on the practice squad for the majority of this season, but he was on the active roster the past couple of weeks due to injury.

Although this might not sound like a big move for Dallas, it actually has major implications. This could mean that Zack Martin could return for a must-win game this weekend against the New York Giants.

Martin has missed the past few games with a calf injury, but he could return for the regular season finale. He’d provide a boost to an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries this year.

When talking about Martin’s potential return, Jerry Jones said “He [Martin] can and will be a dramatic upgrade.”

Dallas is coming off a huge win against Philadelphia, as Andy Dalton led the way with 377 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Ezekiel Elliott also had a nice day, rushing for 105 yards in his first game back since suffering a calf injury.

A win for the Cowboys paired with a loss for the Washington Football Team would get them in the playoffs. The winner of the NFC East would most likely take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card weekend.