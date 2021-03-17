Dallas Cowboys Release Veteran Special Teams Player

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are planning to get younger at the punter position for 2021. They’ve released veteran Chris Jones.

Jones had been with the Cowboys since 2011, and from 2013-19, he didn’t miss a game. However, last season he was limited to only eight games due to injury.

Hunter Niswander, who replaced Jones in those contests, seems likely to be Dallas’ full-time punter in 2021, as he’s already under contract.

As a rookie last fall, Niswander averaged 47.2 yards per punt.

Jones will leave Dallas with career totals of 483 punts for 21,475 yards (44.5 yards per kick) in 126 games.

The Cowboys have been focusing on special teams in the early part of free agency, releasing Jones and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur while re-signing key special teamers Noah Brown and C.J. Goodwin.