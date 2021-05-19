Dallas Cowboys Release Young Offensive Lineman

As we get closer and closer to training camp, more and more young players are likely to be moved or cut altogether. The latest roster cut comes from the Dallas Cowboys, who had just released a young offensive lineman.

On Thursday, the Cowboys released offensive lineman William Sweet after spending the 2020 season on their practice squad. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

Sweet was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2019 and signed with the Arizona Cardinals that year. But he was waived in the preseason.

The Cardinals brought Sweet back for the 2020 season before waiving him. He briefly joined the San Francisco 49ers before landing on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October.

Competition is likely to be fierce in Dallas Cowboys training camp this year. They’re coming off a 6-10 season and the most points allowed in franchise history.

The Cowboys worked hard to address their defense in the offseason, making a historic six straight picks on defense in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Big changes are going to come to the offense, which is being built around star QB Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, we can expect a bunch more pre-training camp releases as the team tries to sort out who it wants competing for those available spots on the 53-man roster.

Who else do you foresee getting released before training camp?