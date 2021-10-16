Dallas Cowboys Released Third-Year Player On Saturday

Before the Dallas Cowboys take the field this Sunday, they have decided to make a few changes to their roster.

The Cowboys have signed fullback Nick Ralston and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the active roster. They were both on the practice squad.

In order to make room for Ralston and Sprinkle, the Cowboys have released offensive tackle Brandon Knight.

Last season, Knight started in nine games for Dallas due to a plethora of injuries on the offensive line. This season, however, he has only been on the field for three snaps.

Dallas’ decision to part ways with Knight could be a sign that Tyron Smith is feeling much better. The All-Pro offensive tackle was on the injury report this week due to a neck-related issue.

If the Cowboys weren’t sure Smith would be fine moving forward, they might have kept Knight as an insurance policy. For now, Ty Nsekhe is the only backup offensive tackle on the roster who’s healthy.

The Cowboys should have ample depth at offensive tackle once La’el Collins returns from his suspension. When healthy, he’s an absolute force in the trenches.

We’ll see if the Cowboys can keep their four-game winning streak alive this Sunday against the Patriots.