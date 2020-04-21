Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Cut WR Before The NFL Draft

On Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots pulled off a blockbuster trade.

The Patriots sent star tight end Rob Gronkwoski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. Gronk sat out during the 2019 season, but is re-united with his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

While most of the NFL world was freaking out about that trade, another team made a less-notable move. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys cut a wide receiver.

Rapoport noted the team has moved on from wide receiver Lance Lenoir just two days before the 2020 draft kicks off. Here’s the report from Ian Rapoport.

In non-Gronk news: The #Cowboys cut WR Lance Lenoir, source said. More moves before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Lenoir went undrafted during the 2017 NFL draft, but eventually landed with the Cowboys.

After a standout career at Western Illinois, Lenoir failed to crack the starting lineup in his first two seasons with the team. He spent the majority of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve after suffering an injury before the 2019 season.

Dallas signed star wide receiver Amari Cooper to a five-year contract extension earlier this offseason. The Cowboys owns the No. 17 pick in the first round of the draft and are expected to land a top defensive player.