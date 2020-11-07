Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Decide On Starting QB For Steelers Game

The Dallas Cowboys will officially start a new quarterback under center for the third consecutive week as the team deals with significant injury woes.

Dak Prescott started the season under center, but suffered a devastating leg injury. Just a few weeks later, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was forced out of a game against Washington with a concussion.

As Dalton remained in the concussion protocol, the Cowboys turned to Ben DiNucci. However, following the rookie’s struggles against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, the Cowboys decided to make another change.

Backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush both received reps in practice this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy gave both an opportunity to land the starting job, but only one could get the start.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Gilbert will get the start this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Cowboys plan to start QB Garrett Gilbert on Sunday against the #Steelers, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Gilbert has gotten the majority of reps this week in practice. Assuming all goes well today, Gilbert starts and Cooper Rush backs him up. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Cowboys insider Todd Archer detailed the craziness of the quarterback situation.

“If Cooper Rush starts Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, he would be the team’s first non-rookie quarterback to make his first start with fewer than six pass attempts in his career. Archer said. “He has just three. If Garrett Gilbert starts, it would match Reggie Collier (1986) and Drew Henson (2004) in fewest pass attempts among non-rookie quarterbacks making their first starts. They had six pass attempts each.”

With limited NFL experience, Gilbert is in for a tough 60 minutes against one of the best defenses in the league.

Dallas and Pittsburgh kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.