Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Release Former Big Ten Star QB

With just over a week until the start of the 2020 season, NFL teams from around the league will face tough decisions as they try to trim their rosters.

Teams are forced to get down to the 53-man limit before the season kicks off. Unfortunately, that’s bad news for hundreds of players from around the league just hoping to land on a roster.

On Wednesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys made a series of tough cuts. According to a report from Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the team cut two players.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson and offensive lineman Adam Redmond will be looking for a new team over the next few weeks.

“The Cowboys are beginning to make some of their roster moves with having to get down to the 53-man limit by Saturday, releasing quarterback Clayton Thorson and offensive lineman Adam Redmond,” Archer reported.

The Cowboys are beginning to make some of their roster moves with having to get down to the 53-man limit by Saturday, releasing quarterback Clayton Thorson and offensive lineman Adam Redmond, according to sources. Thorson spent last year on the practice… https://t.co/cLGf0AEqxn — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 2, 2020

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Thorson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He didn’t last long in Philadelphia as the Eagles waived him before the 2019 season kicked off.

NFC East rival Dallas jumped in and signed Thorson to the team’s practice squad. He spent the 2019 season with the Cowboys and was fighting to be the team’s third-string quarterback.

With Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton holding down the top two spots, Thorson and former Pitt and JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci battled for the third spot.

It looks like DiNucci won out in the end.