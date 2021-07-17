Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Cornerback

With training camp just around the corner, the Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with one of their veteran cornerbacks.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have released Rashard Robinson. The timing of this move is quite bizarre considering the team is just three days away from flying out to Oxnard, California for camp.

This has been a tough year for Robinson to say the least. In April, he received a two-game suspension from the NFL because he violated the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Robinson, 25, had 20 total tackles in four games last season. He was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and spent two seasons with the team before being dealt to the New York Jets.

In September of 2020, the Cowboys signed Robinson to their practice squad. The LSU product was hopeful that he could have a lengthy tenure with the franchise, but now he finds himself back on the open market.

Dallas’ decision to release Robinson shouldn’t really affect its secondary for the 2021 season.

Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs are the projected starters at cornerback with Kelvin Joseph and Jourdan Lewis right behind them on the depth chart.

If the Cowboys are going to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, they’ll need their defense to be much better this fall.