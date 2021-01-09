On Friday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys finally made a decision on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

The Cowboys parted ways with Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. The decision came following a disastrous performance from the Cowboys defense this season.

Dallas allowed the most points in franchise history while finishing near the bottom of the league in nearly every statistical category. After moving on from Nolan and Tomsula, the Cowboys are reportedly already lining up new candidates for the defensive coordinator position.

“The Cowboys will interview Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator job Sunday, per source,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported. “Whitt was a trusted assistant with Mike McCarthy in Green Bay and most recently was the Falcons secondary/defensive pass game coordinator.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Joe Whitt Jr. have a longstanding relationship. Their time together dates back to a run with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy hired Joe Whitt Jr. as a defensive analyst before the 2008 season kicked off. Whitt Jr. eventually took over as the cornerbacks coach, a position he held from 2009-17.

After McCarthy was fired following the 2018 season, Whitt Jr. landed with the Cleveland Browns and eventually the Atlanta Falcons. Now he and McCarthy could be reunited once again in Dallas.

The Cowboys desperately need to turn their defense around. After setting a franchise record in points allowed, things can’t get much worse.