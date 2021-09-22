Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice squad. Hill is a three-year NFL veteran who has spent his entire career up to this point with the Minnesota Vikings.

In three seasons in Minnesota Hill started six of 28 games. He had 11 passes defended, 73 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception.

2020 was a tougher year for Hill, who spent time on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and finished the season on injured reserve. He was waived by the team last December.

Hill joined the Colts in July for training camp but was released before the regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys have given up 691 passing yards through the first two games – second-most in the NFL. Their 839 yards of total offense allowed ranks 27th in the league.

Injuries across the defense have left the Cowboys with precious few options heading into Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

We might not see Holton Hill promoted to the active roster for the Eagles game. But someone needs to step up, and fast.

The Cowboys-Eagles game will be played on Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.