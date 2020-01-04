The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Another Former NFL Coach

dallas cowboys owner jerry jones walks onto the fieldARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, reports emerged suggesting the Dallas Cowboys were set to interview their first head coaching candidate. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are set to interview former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Although the team hasn’t officially fired head coach Jason Garrett, it’s clear Jerry Jones and company will have a new head coach for the 2020 season.

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys are also interested in another former NFL coach as well.

He revealed Jerry Jones and the Cowboys plan to speak with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Dallas failed to make the playoffs this season, despite entering the 2019 campaign with plenty of hype.

The Cowboys inked running back Ezekiel Elliott to a lucrative contract and will likely do the same with quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas has a bevy of talent on its roster, but needs a quality head coach to lead the organization.

Jerry Jones and company seem intent on hiring someone with head coaching experience at the NFL level. If we’re to take anything from the first two candidates, that seems to be the case.

Will a new head coach be able to lead the Cowboys to the playoffs next season?

Stay tuned for the latest.


