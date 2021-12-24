Dallas Cowboys Rule Out 1 Key Starter Before Game vs. Washington

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense won’t be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Washington Football Team. Moments ago, the team ruled out Tyron Smith for Week 16.

Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly a month. He missed three games in November due to this issue.

The All-Pro offensive tackle then re-aggravated his ankle injury on Dec. 12 against Washington. It forced him to miss the Cowboys’ recent showdown with the New York Giants.

Since the Cowboys won’t have Smith this weekend, they’ll need La’el Collins and Terence Steele to step up as the team’s starting offensive tackles.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday evening's game vs. Washington. Rookie S Israel Mukuamu (illness) is questionable. All other players on 53-man roster, including RB Tony Pollard (ankle), carry no game-status designation. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 24, 2021

As for when Smith may return, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the offensive tackle’s outlook earlier this week.

“I don’t know about this week, but I certainly don’t rule it out at all,” Jones said, via Audacy. “We’ve got a lot of this week left. For the longer haul, being the remainder of the season and the playoffs, I’m very optimistic.”

Jones also explained just how important Smith is to the Cowboys’ offense.

“There’s no one more incrementally valuable to us than Tyron Smith. He makes a very huge, significant difference in how we execute in the offensive line.”

The Cowboys might have Smith back at their disposal on Jan. 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.