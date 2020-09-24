Mike McCarthy Makes The Cowboys’ Plans On Sunday Very Clear

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks offense looks pretty terrifying so far this season. This weekend, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have to find a way to slow down Russ and company.

The Seahawks have 73 points through two games, wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. They’re scoring an impressive 3.48 points per drive on the year, the second best mark behind the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

Wilson has established himself as an early MVP favorite. He has 678 total yards through two games, with nine touchdowns and one interception so far. For years, fans have called for Pete Carroll to “let Russ cook.” This year, their calls have been answered.

McCarthy doesn’t see the Cowboys changing how they play to try and keep the ball out of Wilson’s hands, though. The Cowboys proved that they can be very explosive, in last week’s crazy comeback against the Falcons. McCarthy’s goal is to outscore Dallas, without having to resort to grinding out the clock and “shortening” the game.

Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys' plan is not to run clock on offense to keep Russell Wilson off the field as much as possible. "We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 24, 2020

The Cowboys have been great at moving the ball so far this year. Their 950 yards through two games rank second in the NFL, but the points aren’t quite coming at the same rate. Their 57 points rank eighth so far. The team is 1-1 on the year, after losing the season opener to the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, all of this has a notably small sample size. The Cowboys have a ton of offensive talent, with guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallop around Dak Prescott.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.

[Jon Machota]