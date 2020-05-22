Teams hoping to enter the Jamal Adams sweepstakes received some great news earlier this week.

New York Jets reporter Gary Myers suggested the Jets have no intention of signing Adams to a longterm deal. Well, at least not before the 2020 season kicks off.

With that in mind, the Jets star is reportedly “open” to being traded from the organization. On Friday afternoon, Myers offered a new report suggesting one team is very interested in Adams.

The Dallas Cowboys, who were interested in trading for Adams last season, are on the hunt once again. Dallas is “seriously in play” regarding a trade for Adams after learning the team’s asking price.

“The Cowboys are seriously in play now that they confirmed the Jets want 1st and 3rd round picks for Adams.

The latest just now from my Jamal Adams source: "The Cowboys are seriously in play now that they confirmed the Jets want 1st and 3rd round picks for Adams."

'Boys $5.6M under cap and need to get long-term deal done with Dak to lower his $31.4M franchise number to sign Adams. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 22, 2020

During the 2019 campaign, the Cowboys were reportedly close to pulling off a trade for the star safety.

According to multiple reports, Adams wanted to be traded to Dallas, where he would be able to sign a longterm deal. However, the Jets didn’t pull the trigger on a trade.

Earlier this offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the plan is to make Adams a “Jet for life.”

“Jamal is an unbelievable player. We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” Douglas said just a few months ago.

We’ll have to wait and see if his comments hold true with the Cowboys lurking.