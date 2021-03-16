The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Agree To New Contract With Veteran Cornerback

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t waded too deep in the free agency waters yet, but the team has reportedly decided to bring back a piece of its secondary.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are retaining cornerback C.J. Goodwin on a two-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. Two million of that is guaranteed.

Goodwin has been with Dallas since 2018. He appeared in all 16 games each of the last two seasons as a reserve defensive back and key special teamer.

We’d expect Goodwin to reprise those roles again in 2021.

Thus far, Dallas’ approach in free agency has been to bring back some of its own players, most notably quarterback Dak Prescott.

A report earlier today indicated the Cowboys were “waiting until things settle” before making additional moves. We’ll see if that is still the case, or if they are now more willing to open the checkbooks.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.