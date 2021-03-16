The Dallas Cowboys haven’t waded too deep in the free agency waters yet, but the team has reportedly decided to bring back a piece of its secondary.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are retaining cornerback C.J. Goodwin on a two-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. Two million of that is guaranteed.

Goodwin has been with Dallas since 2018. He appeared in all 16 games each of the last two seasons as a reserve defensive back and key special teamer.

We’d expect Goodwin to reprise those roles again in 2021.

Cowboys have agreed to terms with CB CJ Goodwin on a 2-year, $3.5 million deal that includes $2 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Thus far, Dallas’ approach in free agency has been to bring back some of its own players, most notably quarterback Dak Prescott.

A report earlier today indicated the Cowboys were “waiting until things settle” before making additional moves. We’ll see if that is still the case, or if they are now more willing to open the checkbooks.