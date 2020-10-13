The Dallas Cowboys have added a new quarterback to their roster one day after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas is signing Garrett Gilbert off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. Gilbert had been with the Browns since last year and appeared in five games in 2019 as a backup.

Gilbert is 2-for-6 passing in his NFL career, with both completions coming for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He’s also been a member of the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders and led the now-defunct AAF in passing yards in 2019.

With Prescott done of the year, Andy Dalton steps in as the Cowboys’ starter. He’ll be backed up by seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci, with Gilbert presumably adding depth as the No. 3 QB.

A sixth-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014 out of SMU, Gilbert played his high school football in Austin and began his college career at the University of Texas.

His most famous moment with the Longhorns was when he replaced an injured Colt McCoy in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game against Alabama as a freshman. Gilbert spent three seasons at UT before transferring to SMU.