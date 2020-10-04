The Dallas Cowboys entered this season regarded as a potential Super Bowl contender. After today’s loss, they sit at 1-3.

Through four games, the Cowboys’ defense has been offensive. Today, Dallas allowed 307 rushing yards and three touchdowns to the Cleveland Browns, while also surrendering three touchdowns through the air..

Now, the Cowboys’ defense and its offensive lines have been hit by injuries this season. But still, the team should be much better than it has shown, at least judging by the talent it has on paper.

After the loss on Sunday, star defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence summed it up to the media. The games aren’t played on paper, and talent only counts for so much.

Demarcus Lawrence—"We've got so much talent..but without grit and toughness..it's doesn't count for much." — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) October 4, 2020

The good news for the Cowboys? This has been said ad nauseum, but its true: the NFC East stinks.

Dallas will have plenty of time to figure things out and still remain in playoff contention. Hell, they’re 1-3 and still the favorite to win the division.

Odds to win their respective divisions, per FiveThirtyEight: Seahawks (4-0): 57%

Cowboys (1-3): 60% — Cowboys Stats & Graphics (@CowboysStats) October 4, 2020

The Cowboys have a home game coming up next Sunday against the woeful New York Giants. If there were ever a get right game, that’s it.

If they look bad in that one, it might be time to start panicking.