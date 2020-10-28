NFL Insider Floats Another Major Potential Dallas Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are having something of a fire sale. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports believes the team should examine trading another major star: wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper just signed a major new deal to stay with the team this offseason. He’s set to make $100 million over five years, though as Florio notes, the Cowboys have an out after the 2021 season, when his dead cap number falls to just $6 million. That makes him an easier piece to potentially move, even with the big $20 million per year price tag.

Cooper is one of the most talented receivers in football, if he’s a bit more inconsistent than guys like DeAndre Hopkins. Right now, with Dak Prescott out and Andy Dalton looking very mediocre on Sunday (and now dealing with a concussion), the Cowboys are going nowhere fast in 2020. The team is not out of the playoff race, given how bad the NFC East is, but they were considered a win-now Super Bowl contender entering the year. This week, the team has made it clear that it will be selling.

Defensive end Everson Griffen has already been traded to the Detroit Lions. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley have also reportedly been informed that they’re on the trade block. It isn’t crazy that Jerry Jones could look to get a first-round pick back for Amari Cooper, a return that Florio says the team would be “crazy” to turn down.

With the Cowboys in "sell" mode, the Packers should call and make an offer for Amari Cooper https://t.co/glGapVg35l — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 28, 2020

Florio specifically cites the Green Bay Packers as a team that could add Cooper to try and make a Super Bowl run. Pairing him with Davante Adams would give Aaron Rodgers one of the most lethal combos in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys would still have a good deal of firepower moving forward. Rookie CeeDee Lamb has probably been Dallas’ best receiver this year. The team also has Michael Gallup, who is on a rookie deal, and Cedrick Wilson is a very solid WR4. Florio isn’t the only one suggesting that the team trade away a receiver; FS1’s Colin Cowherd floated a Gallup move earlier this week.

Neither would be a huge shock, and there would definitely be buyers for either Cowboys wide receiver, as the haves and have-nots of the NFL become more clear each week.

The NFL Trade Deadline is next Tuesday, Nov. 3.

