Troy Aikman Reveals If He Thinks Cowboys Should Draft A QB

As of today, the 2-7 Dallas Cowboys are in line for a top five pick in the NFL Draft. It is unclear if Dallas, which plays in an incredibly weak NFC East, will remain that high in the 2021 Draft order, but if so, some debate over whether the team should look at a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence is starting to pop up.

Lawrence is unlikely to fall beyond the No. 1 pick, which is currently on pace to be the winless New York Jets. Still, there are more potential top quarterbacks in the field.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are all potential early first round picks as well. Of course, the Dallas Cowboys say they already have their quarterback in Dak Prescott.

The team was unable to reach a long term deal with the star QB, who is now out for the season with a fractured and dislocated right ankle. They’re still confident that they will do so moving forward, and Jerry Jones has signaled that he does not believe the team will be in a spot to take a quarterback, even if they wind up at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. Former Cowboys star Troy Aikman agrees. He thinks the team rolls with Dak moving forward.

“I would say, even if they weren’t in the NFC East or in the divisional race at the midway point like they are, I think you coach to win. I think that’s the objective. I all those things sort of work itself out,” Aikman told USA Today Sports’ Jori Epstein in a recent interview, saying that he doesn’t see the team “Tanking For Trevor.”

“The Cowboys aren’t in need of a quarterback. I could see where maybe some teams might look at this and say ‘Hey, Trevor Lawrence is sitting out here, we’d sure like a shot at him,’ but I don’t think Dallas is in the market for his services. There’s enough good players around the country that they should get a good one in the first round, regardless of where it is that they pick.”

Aikman acknowledged that there are advantages to having a quarterback on a rookie contract, which allows teams to dedicate significant resources elsewhere. Still, he doesn’t think moving on from Dak Prescott is the move for the Dallas Cowboys.

“It becomes hard because you only have so much money to go around. And then if you pick a quarterback up… is Dak going to be done playing in the next five years, or is this player going to beat him out in the next five years? I don’t know, I think those are hard conversations to have. So I think you take the best player available, but if you have a quarterback, a franchise quarterback, I think there are plenty of other needs for this team.”

Aikman says he’s a “huge fan” of Dak, and a “great leader and great teammate,” and he believes he’ll get the long term deal with the Dallas Cowboys that he seeks.

