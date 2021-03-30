Dallas Cowboys Veteran Officially Announces His Retirement

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford officially announced his retirement from football today after nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated last week that Crawford was planning on retiring. The third-round pick out of Boise State in 2012 confirmed the news himself this afternoon.

Crawford enjoyed a solid career, which included five seasons as a primary starter. Injuries limited the 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive end to four games in 2019 and mostly a reserve role in 16 games last season.

“As this chapter as a part of the Dallas Cowboys organization comes to an end, my story is just getting started,” Crawford wrote. “My next chapter will be my best chapter! Thankful & with a full heart I officially announce my retirement from the NFL.”

Crawford retires with 194 career tackles, 65 quarterback hits, 25 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

As this chapter as a part of the @dallascowboys organization comes to an end, my story is just getting stared. My next chapter will be my best chapter! Thankful & with a full heart I officially announce my retirement from the @NFL ✭ #OnceACowboyAlwaysACowboy #EarnedMyStar #WorkK pic.twitter.com/d2D9P9mEIR — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) March 30, 2021

Dallas is coming off a 6-10 season in year one under McCarthy. The team will need to revamp its defense in order to be more competitive in 2021.

Crawford will officially not be a part of that new-look defensive unit.