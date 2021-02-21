Dallas Cowboys Legend Has A Warning For Jerry Jones

Another offseason, more quarterback drama for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys head into another offseason with the future of the quarterback position unclear. Dak Prescott is set to be a free agent and he’s expected to be hit with the franchise tag. It’s unclear if the Cowboys and Prescott will be able to work out a longterm extension.

Former Cowboys star Drew Pearson is warning Jerry Jones about what could happen if he lets Prescott walk.

“Where do you go if you don’t sign Dak?” Pearson said. “If you let him go, especially if you let him play under the franchise tag this season and you don’t sign him anywhere along the line to a long-term contract, Dak ain’t gonna be here after that. The man has a lot of pride and he sees what’s going on. He wants to be quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. It is a big deal.”

Pearson, recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, probably isn’t wrong. The Cowboys need to figure out a way to lock up Prescott for the longterm.

“If he has to play the full season under that franchise tag, Jerry’s really taking a risk in that case…not only with Dak as a quarterback of the Cowboys but within the rest of that football team because Dak has a tremendous influence in that locker room. He is the leader. He sets the pace.”

A longtime Cowboys insider, meanwhile, has a reasonable suggestion for Prescott’s contract.