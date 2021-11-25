The Dallas Cowboys will be quite shorthanded this Thursday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moments ago, the Cowboys announced they’ll be without a pair of assistant coaches. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are currently in COVID-19 protocol. As a result, they will not be able to be at the game.

With Philbin out, the Cowboys will allow assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko to handle Philbin’s role.

“Cowboys announce Offensive Line Coach Joe Philbin and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Kendall Smith are in COVID protocol and will not be at today’s game,” NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “Philbin’s role will be assumed by Assistant Offensive Line Coach Jeff Blasko.”

Not only will the Cowboys be without two assistant coaches this Thursday, they’ll be missing two of their best offensive playmakers.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have been ruled out for Week 12. Cooper recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Lamb is nursing a concussion that he suffered just four days ago.

The pressure will be on the rest of the Cowboys’ offense and coaching staff to step up this afternoon.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Raiders game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.