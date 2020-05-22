Dallas Insider Details Cowboys Reported Offer To Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly at a standstill. But there is a reported offer on the table from Dallas – an offer that would make Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Cowboys placed an exclusive franchise tag on Prescott back in March. But Prescott’s made it clear he wants to work out a long-term deal before the 2020 season. Dallas will have to work a bit quicker, though.

Prescott and the Cowboys have until July 15th to complete a deal. If no deal is made prior to that date, the Mississippi State alum will have to play the entirety of the 2020 season with the franchise tag. That realistic scenario could create an irreparable relationship between the two parties.

It seems, for now, Prescott is the one holding out on a better offer. According to ESPN staff writer Todd Archer, the Cowboys have made a lucrative offer to Prescott which would make him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

“The Cowboys have an offer that, according to sources, would make Prescott the second-highest-paid NFL quarterback in terms of average per year,” Archer wrote on ESPN. “That figure would fall behind Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who makes $35 million a season and received guaranteed money that is on par with Jared Goff’s $110 million guarantee from the Los Angeles Rams.”

It’s bizarre as to why Prescott wouldn’t accept an offer like the one detailed above.

The Cowboys clearly want to move forward with 26-year-old signal-caller – who seems to just be scratching the surface of his potential.

But Prescott’s camp clearly wants a better deal. Fortunately, the two parties have a few more weeks to get this sorted out.