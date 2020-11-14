Radio Host Makes Bold Prediction For Ezekiel Elliott’s Future

For Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys, the 2020 season will be one to forget.

But according to one Dallas media personality, the star running back might not even be in a Cowboys uniform by this time next year.

105.3 The Fan host Mike Bacsik claimed that Dallas will be looking to rid themselves of Elliott by the end of 2021.

“I think when we get to the end of the 2021 season, the Cowboys will look to release Ezekiel Elliott,” Bacsik said. “… I think they’re going to look at their financial aspect because I think they are committed to Dak [Prescott] being the quarterback of the future. And I think they’re going to just look at financially and look at his production and go, ‘Guys, it might be best to take a hit now and open up money for later.’

“I think we’re going to start hearing whispers out of Frisco that there’s a possibility that the Cowboys are going to release Elliott after the 2021 season. And it will be a financial hit. But I think they’re looking at it going, ‘We can’t keep paying this every year to a guy who is at best an average running back.’”

Dallas Radio Personality Predicts When #Cowboys Will Cut Ezekiel Elliott https://t.co/CRSzeslnD0 — HeavyOnCowboys (@HeavyOnCowboys) November 14, 2020

Although Bacsik might have the right idea, calling Elliott an average running back isn’t exactly a fair assessment. The fifth-year running back has made three Pro Bowls and acquired two rushing titles in his young career.

As of right now, Elliott is also locked in to spend his future in Dallas. Elliott signed a contract extension to stay with the Cowboys in 2019. The deal was worth $90 million over six years.

Of course, the team could release their franchise running back and move on, but for now Dallas needs to focus on finishing the 2020 season with some sort of dignity.

Elliott and the banged-up Cowboys have the weekend off, but will return to play on Sunday Nov. 22 against the Vikings.