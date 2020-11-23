Dalvin Cook Reacts To How The Cowboys Played On Sunday

Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook isn’t surprised by how well the Dallas Cowboys played on Sunday.

The Cowboys shocked the NFL world with a 31-28 win over Minnesota this past weekend. Andy Dalton threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns in his return while running back Ezekiel Elliott carried the rock 21 times for 103 yards.

Believe it or not, the Cowboys are somehow still in contention for the NFC East, which seem improbable just a few weeks ago. But Cook isn’t surprised by what he saw on Sunday.

Cook admitted following the Vikings’ loss to the Cowboys on Sunday the Cowboys are a much better team than their record shows.

“We knew the type of team we were facing. Fast team, coming off a bye week, fresh team, do a lot of movement. They just don’t have the wins to show it. They’re a good team,” Cook admitted, via Jon Machota.

The NFC East is a mess at the moment, and the Cowboys have an opportunity to take advantage. The Eagles find themselves atop the division, thanks to a 3-6-1 record. The Cowboys, Giants and Washington are each tied for second with a 3-7 record.

The Cowboys’ upcoming schedule is favorable as it includes upcoming contest against Washington, Baltimore, Cincinnati, San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York.

Dallas must beat its division opponents the rest of the way to have a shot at the playoffs.