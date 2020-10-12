Dan Mullen Reacts To The Injury To Former QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s devastating injury didn’t just have an impact on his current teammates and coaches. His college coach Dan Mullen was also affected.

Mullen and Prescott led Mississippi State football to great heights together. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is one of several signal callers Mullen has tutored that have gone on to have NFL success.

One of those other quarterbacks is Alex Smith. On the same day Dak suffered a gruesome right ankle injury which ended his 2020 season, Smith made his return to the NFL nearly two years after his own horrific leg injury.

Smith offered his thoughts on Prescott’s setback and Smith’s comeback during media availability on Monday.

“You see it right away and then you just know what it is unfortunately,” Mullen said earlier, via 247Sports. “Very unfortunately, I’ve seen a couple of those before. You know what it is as soon as it happens. We sent him messages and stuff and our prayers are with him out there. “Despite everything else going on, the emotional day of seeing the rollercoaster of both of those guys, are former players that you care about, you love so much. So them and their families and everybody to have to go through that is a pretty crazy day.”

Prescott’s Sunday ended with him having surgery to repair his dislocated and fractured right ankle. The initial timeframe for recovery is four-to-six months.

Obviously, the hope is that Prescott can be ready to start Week 1 next year. Even if he is, it remains to be seen what his contract will look like.

Prescott was playing this season on the franchise tag. Dallas could either franchise him again, sign him to a long-term deal even though he is coming off injury or let him walk completely.