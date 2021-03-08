Dan Orlovsky Has 3 Predictions For The Dallas Cowboys

The 2021 offseason could be a critical one for the Dallas Cowboys. After going 6-10 in 2020, there could be a lot of chaos in Big D if they don’t make a quick turnaround next season.

Unfortunately, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has a few predictions that Cowboys fans won’t like. On Monday’s edition of Get Up, Orlovsky made three “bold” predictions about the Cowboys for the upcoming season.

Orlovsky believes that the Cowboys will stink in 2021, and that star quarterback Dak Prescott will leave after the season. He also believes that next offseason for Dallas will be “pandemonium.”

Ouch. If even half of what Orlovsky predicts comes true, Dallas could be in for a rough 2021 and 2022 for that matter.

.@danorlovsky7 does not believe the Cowboys will get a deal done with Dak. After they tag him, he believes three things will happen: 1. The Cowboys will stink this year.

2. This will be Dak's last year in Dallas.

3. Next offseason will be pandemonium. pic.twitter.com/qf00AeMQQU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 8, 2021

The 2021 season was virtually doomed once Dak Prescott suffered his season-ending injury in the first half of the season. But they enter an offseason of uncertainty with Dak as the two sides struggle to come to terms on a contract extension.

Unless the Cowboys reach a deal with him, they will have to give him the franchise tag. Dak would be a free agent after the 2021 season if he plays the whole season on that tag.

Meanwhile, head coach Mike McCarthy might be on the heat seat after going just 6-10 in his first year. Owner Jerry Jones may not be as patient with the former Super Bowl winner as he was with Jason Garrett. If Dallas don’t make the playoffs in 2021, there’s a chance McCarthy won’t see 2022.

So if either Dak leaves or McCarthy gets fired, Orlovsky could be right about Dallas’ future.

Will any of Dan Orlovsky’s predictions for the Dallas Cowboys come true?