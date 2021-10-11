Trevon Diggs intercepted his sixth pass of the season during Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants to continue his impressive start to his sophomore year in the NFL.

The former second-round pick has been one of the best defenders in the league through five weeks and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down soon.

Diggs has shown a tremendous amount of physical ability, but the bulk of his success in 2021 seems to be a result of his relentless work ethic. His defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, gave a glimpse into the 24-year-old’s mindset on Monday.

The Cowboys DC revealed that Diggs dealt with pink eye throughout the week leading up to the Giants game. However, he still practiced and was able to take the field on Sunday in the win.

Quinn thought that perfectly summed up the resilience and tenacity of Diggs, who he called a “rare competitor.”

“It really shows this is a true competitor. …Don’t confuse that quiet demeanor. This is a true wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Quinn said Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “This guy is a rare competitor.”

Diggs had a solid rookie season in Dallas after the Cowboys drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the leap that he made this offseason has turned him into one of the best cover corners in the league.

During Sunday’s game against the Giants, Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX Sports color commentator Troy Aikman compared the 24-year-old to one of the best defensive backs in NFL history.

“This is very Deion Sanders like,” Aikman said on the broadcast after Diggs’ interception. “I saw this so many times. He lets the guy go to the deep post but he’s got so much confidence in his speed and his make up ability, that he makes up the speed. You see how he’s able to close the gap. And then he’s like a wide receiver.”

With six interceptions through the first five weeks of the year, Diggs is off to a blistering pace. If he can continue this remarkable start, he could have one of the best cornerback seasons the NFL has ever seen.