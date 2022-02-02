Dan Quinn Explains Why He Returned To Dallas Cowboys

Despite still having head coaching interview offers, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn turned them down to return to Dallas.

In an interview with CowboysSI.com, his first media interview of the offseason, Quinn explained why he wanted to return. He said he feels he has “unfinished business” in Dallas and believes they can accomplish their goal together.

“I have unfinished business here,” Quinn said. “We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish. We’re doing that right now. We’re doing it today – grinding toward a goal.”

Above all, Quinn made it clear that he’s happy in Dallas. He said that he hasn’t always been happy with previous spots but feels happy now.

“I want to be right where my feet are,” Quinn said. “But that doesn’t mean I’ve always been fully happy where my feet are. I’m happy here.”

Dan Quinn on return to Cowboys: "I have unfinished business here"https://t.co/9BZIQMWV1p pic.twitter.com/sx48uVaE6a — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 2, 2022

Dan Quinn is coming off a pretty successful first year in Dallas where he completely turned the defense around. The Cowboys went from giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020 to allowing just 358 in 2021 – seventh-fewest in the league.

There were rumors that Quinn wanted the Denver Broncos head coaching job. When the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, Quinn announced his return to Dallas shortly after.

Quinn might not have the same success next year though and if the Cowboys defense regresses, he might not get head coaching offers next year. He took a big gamble on himself by returning to Dallas.

Will Dan Quinn complete his “unfinished business” in Dallas next year?