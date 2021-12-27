Dan Quinn Has Honest Admission On Coaching Rumors

It’s possible the best move the Dallas Cowboys made last offseason was hiring Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach has been phenomenal through Week 16 of the 2021 season.

The Cowboys’ defense was dominant on Sunday night against the Washington Football Team, forcing multiple turnovers in a 56-14 victory.

On Monday afternoon, Quinn spoke to the media about the job he has done this year. He addressed the idea that his success in Dallas could lead to him becoming a head coach again in 2022.

“I wasn’t coming here to look for what my next job would be,” Quinn said. “I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass.”

Quinn added that he would be ready for another head coaching opportunity if it comes. His main focus, however, is on the 2021 season.

“If they [head coaching opportunities] come, I’ll be ready for them. But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager mentioned Quinn as one of the top six coaching candidates for the 2022 cycle.

Quinn wasn’t a bad coach by any means during his time in Atlanta. After all, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season.

We’d imagine Quinn will receive a few interview requests in the coming weeks.