Dan Quinn Has Interviewed For 3 Head Coaching Jobs In Past Two Days

Defensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is keeping himself busy for Sunday's playoff game against the 49ers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cardinals will have a virtual interview with Quinn this afternoon.

Just a few hours ago, Quinn didn't have an interview scheduled with the Cardinals. The two sides evidently found a way to compromise.

This marks Quinn's third interview this week for a head coaching job. He met with the Colts virtually on Friday and had an in-person meeting with the Broncos.

Pelissero said the Broncos have Quinn "high on their list."

Quinn, 52, is currently in his second season as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys. Prior to joining their staff, he was the head coach of the Falcons.

From 2015-2020, Quinn owned a 43-42 record. He led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season.

Regardless of what happens to the Cowboys this weekend, it's apparent that Quinn is a popular candidate for this year's hiring cycle.