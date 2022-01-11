Dan Quinn Reacts To Being Back In Playoffs With Cowboys

The 2021 regular season is officially in the books, and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is awfully excited that he’ll get to coach a lethal unit in the postseason.

When speaking to reporters this Monday afternoon, Quinn made it clear that he’s ready for the playoffs to begin.

“I’m damn fired up,” Quinn said. “You kidding me? I’m ready to go.”

Quinn’s passion on and off the field has really taken the Cowboys’ defense to the next level. He’s been so great this season that he might just earn a head coaching job in the offseason.

Dallas finished the regular season seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed. That’s a significant improvement from last year’s numbers.

The Cowboys’ defense will need to be sharp in the opening round if they want to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Not only can the 49ers run the ball at an efficient rate, they have dynamic pass catchers in Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-49ers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.