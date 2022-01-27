Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season.

Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.

Moments ago, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had an update on Quinn’s decision.

Allbright claims Quinn wanted the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job. However, the Broncos ultimately offered the job to Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Quinn was linked to the Broncos’ job opening from the jump. In fact, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora said Quinn is held in high regard in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos are widely expected to part ways with head coach Vic Fangio and begin a coaching search this week, multiple league sources said, with several indicating Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn will quickly emerge as a top candidate there,” La Canfora reported three weeks ago.

Even though this offseason didn’t work out the way Quinn hoped it would, he can still become a head coach again. All he really needs is another year to prove he’s one of the top defensive minds in the league.