Dan Quinn Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has emerged as a head coaching candidate around the NFL over the last several weeks.

As whispers about other teams’ interest in him have gotten louder, Quinn has chosen to remain quiet on the subject. He has tried to keep the focus on his current team on multiple occasions, including today.

This afternoon, Quinn addressed his decision to not interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week about their head coaching opening.

“I’m just enjoying what I’m doing. I’m really having the time of my life with this group of guys,” Quinn said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I just wanted to be right where I’m at. It was nothing more than that.”

Perhaps as more coaching vacancies pop up, Quinn will look to pursue another opportunity. For now, he is in charge of one of the most impactful defensive units in the league.

Dallas has gone from 6-10 in 2020 to 11-5 with one game to play in 2021 largely on the strength of a revamped defense. That group will be tested in the playoffs though, where Dallas could find itself in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals in the first round.

But first, they will look to get past the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night in the regular season finale.