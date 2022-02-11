Dan Quinn Took Home A Major NFL Honor Tonight

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was named Assistant Coach of the Year at the annual NFL Honors tonight.

Quinn helped engineer a massive turnaround for the Dallas defense, which was one of the league’s worst units in 2020. The Cowboys surrendered the seventh-least points in the NFL this season after giving up the fifth-most last year and also led the league in takeaways.

This improvement played a major role in helping Dallas go from a 6-10 team a year ago to 11-6 NFC East champions this season.

.@dallascowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn is the 2021 Assistant Coach of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/zkf5ewDWmW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2016 through the first five weeks of the 2020 season, interviewed for several head coaching positions this offseason. For a while, it looked like the Cowboys might lose the proven defensive coordinator.

However, Quinn opted to return to Dallas, where he’ll try to help the team take another step forward in 2022.

“I have unfinished business here,” Quinn told CowboysSI.com recently. “We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish. We’re doing that right now. We’re doing it today – grinding toward a goal.”