Dan Quinn Will Make NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Just a few days ago, the Dallas Cowboys suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats the team has had in recent years.

The Denver Broncos came to down and demolished the Cowboys from the opening whistle. Denver scored the game first 30 points before Dallas added two touchdowns in garbage time en route to a 30-16 contest.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and company might want to burn the tape and just move on to next week. Quinn’s full attention this weekend will be on his former team – the Atlanta Falcons.

When he steps on the field this Sunday, he’ll make NFL history. According to Babe Laufenberg, Quinn will become the first defensive coordinator to face his former team after taking them to a Super Bowl.

“Here’s one for you. This Sunday, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be first DC to face his former team after taking them to a Super Bowl. Not just in the year after leaving previous team. Ever,” Laufenberg said.

The Cowboys defense has taken a massive step forward in its first season with Quinn in charge. Excluding last weekend, Dallas’ defense played an integral part in the team’s six-game winning streak.

Now the Dallas defense will have to prepare for Matt Ryan and the Falcons – who just took down the New Orleans Saints in a surprising performance.

Dallas and Atlanta kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.