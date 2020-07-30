Daryl Johnston Makes Prediction For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough decision to make with Dak Prescott this offseason. Despite all his success over the past four years, the front office did not sign him to a long-term deal.

Prescott is going to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Though he’ll make a nice salary for this year, the Pro Bowl quarterback would like a massive extension – preferably one that lasts four years.

Since the Cowboys didn’t grant Prescott’s main wish, the Mississippi State product will have to show once again that he’s worth a lucrative deal. It won’t be an easy task, but Prescott has former Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston’s support.

Johnston, who won three Super Bowls in Dallas, appeared on The Herd this afternoon to discuss Prescott’s outlook for the 2020 season. He believes the Cowboys are going to regret not paying Prescott this past offseason.

“It’s really how you handle it and how respond to it,” Johnston said. “And I agree with everything you said about him. You just talked about Russell Wilson and the intangibles he has. Dak has a lot of those qualities and character values, so I see him embracing this and making the Cowboys pay for the fact that they franchise tagged him this season.”

Kirk Cousins played himself into a fully-guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings a few years ago. Why can’t Prescott do the same?

Dallas doesn’t have to be the team to break the bank for Prescott. There’s a very good chance he’ll hit the open market next offseason, which could result in a bidding war.

Whether he re-signs with the Cowboys or not, Prescott will have the chance to earn life-changing money very soon.