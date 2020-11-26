Daryl Johnston Reacts To Death Of Former Teammate Markus Paul

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys unfortunately announced that strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away. He was only 54 years old.

Paul was sent to the hospital on Tuesday due to a medical emergency. The Cowboys decided to cancel all team activities because of this situation. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Dallas announced the loss of Paul.

“The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and the team will recognize and remember Markus, a valued and loved member of the Cowboys Family, prior to the Thanksgiving Day game tomorrow afternoon,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

Countless current and former players are mourning the loss of Paul, including Daryl Johnston. He was teammates with Paul back at Syracuse, as the two accomplished great things in the Big East.

“It was amazing how many times I would see a clock and it would say 10:32. That meant Markus Paul was with me at that moment,” Johnston wrote on Twitter. “During the course of a tough game, tough day he was by my side. Even though he’s left us I know he will still be by my side. Miss You, Love You MP.”

After his collegiate career at Syracuse came to an end, Paul spent five seasons in the pros. Though his career as a player didn’t last very long, Paul was an assistant coach in the NFL for over two decades.

Our thoughts are with the Paul family during this difficult time.