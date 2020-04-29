The Dallas Cowboys have had a nice offseason so far. Days after the end of the NFL Draft, Daryl Worley revealed that he’ll be signing with the storied franchise.

Worley is entering his fifth year in the NFL. The cornerback was a third-round pick out of West Virginia, selected No. 77 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

He’s bounced around the league a fair amount so far. After two years in Carolina, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for Torrey Smith. He was released just about a month later, after being arrested for becoming “combative” with police when he was reportedly found passed out in his vehicle near the team’s facility.

Just over a week later, he signed with the Oakland Raiders. After a brief suspension, he played out the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the club, playing last season on a one-year, $3.095 million deal.

Free agent CB Daryl Worley indicates he's signing with the #Cowboys (posted same image on his verified IG). https://t.co/UubOlnhbt9 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 29, 2020

It is unclear what the terms of his new deal with the Cowboys are, and the team has not yet announced the deal. Cornerback has been an area of focus for Dallas in recent days. The team took Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Tulsa’s Reggie Robinson II in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Daryl Worley has played 56 NFL games across four seasons. During his career, he’s racked up 243 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. He has five career interceptions, recording at least one each year.

We’ll see how much the Cowboys are paying to bring in the NFL veteran.

