DeAngelo Hall Thinks 1 Number Will Make Dak Prescott ‘Extremely Happy’

A big week is coming for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys and their starting quarterback have until July 15 to work out a longterm extension. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Former NFL cornerback turned analyst DeAngelo Hall thinks there’s one number that will make Prescott “extremely happy.”

“If we’re saying Patrick Mahomes is the best football player on the planet, and he’s only taking $45 million, then yeah, Dak, this kind of hurts you a little bit. I don’t think the Cowboys are going to come any higher,” Hall said. “But the good part, Dak doesn’t have to negotiate against a guy like Patrick Mahomes. I’m not sitting here saying Dak is on Patrick Mahomes’ level. No he’s not,” Hall said on NFL Network.

“But I’ll tell you whose level he is on. He is on Carson Wentz’s level. He is on Kirk Cousins’ level. He is on Jared Goff’s level. All of these guys are at upwards of $30 million. … It hurts Dak because he can’t get that 45 or that 40 that he wants. But look, man, he’s going to get that $35 million and Dak will be extremely happy. So, Jerry, go ahead and get that done, man.”

Most probably won’t disagree with that.

For Prescott and the Cowboys, though, the years – not the money – might be the sticking point. Dallas is reportedly interested in a five-year deal, while Prescott wants a four-year deal.

We’ll see if either side budges before July 15.