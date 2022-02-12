Deion Sanders Has Message For Cowboys After They “Choked” In Playoffs

Former NFL star Deion Sanders has never been one to hold his tongue when he has something on his mind.

Whether it’s trash talking an opponent on the field, or coaching up his team, Deion always shoots straight. Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they were on the wrong end of his comments this week.

The former Cowboys star said the team “choked” in the playoffs this season. He said everything is better when the Cowboys are winning, but they always find a way to choke in the end.

“The city is better when the Cowboys are better. Everything is better when the Cowboys are winning,” Sanders said in a conversation with Bri Amaranthus of CowboysSI.com. “But they seem like they are always getting to the end and choke.”

As for why the Cowboys haven’t been able to find post-season success recently? Deion said the biggest stars from his era always stepped up, but recent Cowboys teams don’t have that.

“They just aren’t built for the moment,” Sanders said. “Back when the Cowboys were the Cowboys, you never doubted if Troy Aikman was going to show up. Or the offensive line, Emmitt (Smith), Michael (Irvin), Moose (Daryl Johnston), (Charles) Haley, (Tony) Tolbert, (Leon) Lett, Deion (Sanders) or (Darren) Woodson.”

“You never doubted if those guys were going to show up in the big games,” he continued. “You don’t know what you are going to get, nowadays. You really don’t and that’s a problem.”

When will the Cowboys finally win it all again?