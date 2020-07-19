Cowboys Star Is Unsure If He’ll Report To Training Camp

A Dallas Cowboys star is unsure if he’ll report to the team’s training camp later this month.

DeMarcus Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, very much wants to be with his teammates at training camp later this month. But the wife of the Cowboys star is pregnant and due in October.

The All-Pro pass rusher told ESPN that he’s not sure if it would be smart for him to show up due to his family circumstances.

“I’m taking it one time at a time, talking with my team and trying to figure out as many details as possible before I make a decision and have it set in stone,” Lawrence told ESPN.com. “Shoot, I love to ride with my brothers and play the game of football. When I have to take that away from myself, it’s hard and I don’t want to make a decision like that. But I also have to make sure I’m taking care of my family. Family is No. 1. After the game of football is done, that’s the only thing I have to depend on, so I’ve got to take care of them.”

Lawrence is far from the only notable NFL player with this worry.

Several of the league’s star players took to Twitter today to send a clear message to the NFL about the protocols that need to be in place.

NFL teams are set to begin training camp later this month.

Lawrence is set to enter the second year of a five-year, $105 million contract. The contract included a $25 million signing bonus. Lawrence told ESPN he would have to pay back some of the bonus if he doesn’t show up for camp.