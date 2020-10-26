DeMarcus Ware Sees 1 Major Problem With The Dallas Cowboys

After a 25-3 loss to the lackluster Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys critics flocked to social media to issue their take on why the organization continues to struggle on the field.

Perhaps one of the team’s most personal critiques came from a former member of the club: DeMarcus Ware.

In a Monday morning interview with Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, the recently retired defensive star issued fairly blunt observations about his former team.

“I see a lot of the guys having lack of confidence, which is equating to lack of effort on the football field,” Ware said.

Cowherd followed up on Ware’s answer by asking him who he thinks the current leader of the Cowboys team is. Although the defensive line great complimented the play of Leighton Vander Esch, Ezekiel Elliott, and a few others his direct answer to the host’s question was pretty revealing.

“I don’t see any available Cowboys falling into the leadership role for this team,” he said.

"I see a lot of the guys having lack of confidence, which is equating to lack of effort on the football field."@DeMarcusWare gives his thoughts on the latest with the Dallas Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/aeku63ru2X — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 26, 2020

Ware claimed that he watched the entire game and found himself frustrated when Cowboys’ players executed small facets of the game incorrectly. He specifically mentioned the team’s subpar blocking and missed tackles as causes for concern.

When asked by Cowherd if the coaching staff was to blame, Ware returned back to questioning the team’s hunger to win.

“It could’ve been a wrong coaching hire, but I see a lack of effort,” he said.

If fans pay close attention to the interview, Ware is inside a gym with a nice setup. The former defensive lineman is clearly staying in good shape after becoming the Cowboys’ all-time leader in sacks (112) and forced fumbles (32).

At this point, maybe Dallas owner Jerry Jones should give the retired 38-year-old a call to kickstart their horrendous start to the 2020 season.