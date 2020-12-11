DeMarcus Ware Names The Most Difficult QB To Sack

From 2005 to 2016, All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Ware took down dozens of quarterbacks for 138.5 sacks and 229 QB hits. But there was one QB Ware had a hard time getting to – and he’s one you probably wouldn’t suspect.

Speaking to Fantasy Football Today on Thursday, Ware revealed that Philip Rivers was the hardest quarterback for him to sack. He explained that Rivers once told him he would go out of his way to ensure that Ware never took him down.

“The hardest quarterback to take down was the least mobile quarterback, Philip Rivers,” Ware said. “The reason why is, right before the game, Philip Rivers, he told me, he said, ‘DeMarcus, you’re never gonna get a sack on me. You know why? I’m gonna either throw it out of bounds or I’m gonna get an intentional grounding.'”

Ware revealed that he didn’t record his first sack of the former Chargers QB until his 12th year in the NFL. Granted, as a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the first nine years, he didn’t get many opportunities.

"It took me 12 years.. You hear what I said.. 12 years to get a sack on Philip Rivers. Every single time I played him he talked a lot of trash, he said DeMarcus you're never going to get a sack on me, I'm going to take a penalty" ~ @DeMarcusWare #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/csq2MA6wXe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 10, 2020

But even after DeMarcus Ware joined the Chargers’ rival Denver Broncos in 2014, Rivers still eluded him for a while.

Ware finally got his first and ultimately only sack of Rivers in Week 17 of the 2015 season. But even Ware admitted that Rivers didn’t exactly make it tough for him.

“I got past the tackle, he saw me coming, and he just fell down on the ground. I just touched him… but I never (really) got my hands on (him),” Ware said.

Philip Rivers has been sacked 458 times in his NFL career by dozens of defenders.

Who could’ve guessed that he was elusive enough to avoid one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers for so long?