The Full Reported Details Of Dak Prescott’s New Contract Are Out

When the Dallas Cowboys announced moments ago that they had signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a new contract, we knew it would be for big money.

Now, we know just how big. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott has agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $164 million and with $126 million guaranteed.

Sweetening the pot for the two-time Pro Bowler is the fact Prescott got $66 million to sign and will earn $75 million in year one of the contract.

We’ve seen Jerry Jones pay up for “his guys” in the past. This is the latest example of that practice.

A fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2016, Prescott started all 64 games for the Cowboys in his first four NFL seasons. Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating leg injury in Week 5 of the 2020 campaign, ending his season prematurely.

Thankfully, that injury didn’t prevent Prescott from getting the lucrative contract he had been seeking. After he played last season on the franchise tag and then got hurt, there were some who questioned Prescott’s staying power in Dallas, even as recently as this afternoon.

There is nothing to question now.