Details Emerge From Amari Cooper’s Offseason Surgery

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper went under the knife a short while ago, and he has an update for any concerned fans.

Taking to Instagram, Cooper revealed that he got surgery done on his ankle. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it was an ankle scope that will require “some postseason maintenance with minimal rehab”.

“Surgery was a success,” Cooper wrote in his Instagram story. The injury is believed to have occurred in the second-half of Dallas’ season finale against the New York Giants. The Cowboys have not made a statement on Cooper’s injury.

Cooper played in all 16 games for the Cowboys this year. He finished the season with a career-high 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns.

#Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, who posted a picture on Instagram following surgery, had an ankle scope, source said. Some post-season maintenance with minimal rehab. pic.twitter.com/z76jYCl4UH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 campaign was a forgettable one to say the least. They went 6-10 on the season, missing a chance to be even be in contention for the NFC East title by losing to the Giants in Week 16.

Along the way the Cowboys lost star quarterback Dak Prescott due to injury, deployed several different quarterbacks to try and replace him, and posted their worst defense in franchise history.

The team will spend some of the offseason trying to sort through their quarterback situation. But at least they may not have to worry about Amari Cooper being good to go.

Can the Dallas Cowboys rebound and make the playoffs in 2021?