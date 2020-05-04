Details Emerge From Andy Dalton’s Contract With Cowboys

Andy Dalton is heading home. The new Cowboys quarterback is not only joining a Super Bowl contender, Dalton gets to return to his home state of Texas. To make life better, his new contract has a simple incentive.

One thing that’s been made adamantly clear by Cowboys sources is that Dalton isn’t being brought in to challenge Dak Prescott as starting quarterback. Prescott is QB No. 1 for the foreseeable future.

What Dalton does provide is insurance. If anything prevents Prescott from playing at any point during the 2020 season, Dalton could step in and the Cowboys wouldn’t miss a beat.

The long-time Bengals’ quarterback’s new contract with the Cowboys offers a simple incentive. If Dalton suits up as the backup for 16 games, he’ll earn $3 million. If he ends up playing, he could earn up to $4 million more. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has the details of Dalton’s one-year deal:

The #Cowboys waived QB Cooper Rush & officially signed backup QB Andy Dalton to his 1-year, $3M deal. His $4M available in incentives are broken up into regular season playing time, making the playoffs & playing time in the playoffs. If he simply backs up 16 games, he makes $3M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2020

Not a bad deal for the veteran quarterback.

The Cowboys are certainly hoping Dalton doesn’t have to come off the bench this season. By all accounts, Dallas has full faith in Prescott. But any inconsistencies could bring unwelcome drama to the organization.

Dalton’s new role with the Cowboys could help Prescott take his game to a whole new level in 2020.