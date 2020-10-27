Details Emerge From Cowboys’ Decision To Trade Everson Griffen

Here’s something we didn’t think we’d hear at any point during the 2020 season: the Dallas Cowboys are sellers at the trade deadline.

According to ESPN reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys sent defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that could turn into a 2021 fifth-round pick depending on certain conditions.

Griffen has been made available for the past few weeks since he’s on an expiring deal. He’ll now have the chance to return to the NFC North and play for a Lions team that is suddenly in the race for a playoff spot.

In seven games this season, Griffen has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Though he’s no longer considered an elite defensive end at this stage in his career, the four-time Pro Bowler has some gas left in the tank.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Lions will not be able to play Griffen this weekend against the Colts. However, he’ll be ready for next weekend’s game.

Ironically enough, Griffen’s first game with the Lions will be against the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Vikings.

As for the Cowboys, this might be the first of several moves before the trade deadline.

Earlier this week, Mike Fisher reported that Dallas would try to ship out defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley. We’ll see if either player is moved before next week’s deadline.