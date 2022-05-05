Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons."

Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging.

According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car accident aren't considered serious.

"Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD," Howerton wrote. "Sources tell Rebecca Lopez and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious."

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also provided an update on his father's status, telling ESPN's Todd Archer that everything is "all good."

Jones, 79, remains heavily involved in the Cowboys' day-to-day operations.

Last week, Jones spoke to the media about the Cowboys' draft picks. Hopefully, he'll be able to return to the facility fairly soon.